Fire breaks out at south Delhi's restaurant, no one injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area and no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Saturday evening.
A call regarding the fire was received at 10:10 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
He added that the blaze has been doused.
The fire was reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2, the DFS official said, adding it took place on the terrace of a building.
It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit, the official said.
Published 18 May 2024, 18:49 IST