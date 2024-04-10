JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fire breaks out in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 21:13 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory located in the Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi here on Tuesday night, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

He said the fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for clothes business.

However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory.

"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The dousing operation is underway," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 21:13 IST)
DelhiFire

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT