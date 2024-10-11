Food delivery agent stabbed to death by teenager in Delhi’s Rohini

<p>New Delhi: A 28-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini by a teenager following an altercation over a common female friend, police said on Friday.</p><p>The incident took place in Vijay Vihar area on Tuesday when Nikhil Tomar (19) stabbed Deepak multiple times, they said.</p><p>According to police, the two men had an altercation last week over the woman that escalated.</p>.Fight over omelette turns fatal as man stabs colleague in Tamil Nadu .<p>"Both the victim and the accused had criminal backgrounds,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.</p><p>Police received a PCR call at 5:20 pm on Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident near Nirankari Bhawan. A police team reached the spot and the victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Goel said.</p><p>Over 200 CCTV footage were analysed and Tomar was identified that led to his arrest, he said.</p>.<p>During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed information about his accomplices, who are currently on the run, Goel added.</p>.<p>Tomar also revealed that his enmity with Deepak grew due to their common female friend, police said.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway and efforts are underway to nab the other accused in the matter, they said.</p>