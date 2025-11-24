<p>A protest over Delhi's toxic air crisis at the India Gate on Sunday sparked controversy after demonstrators were seen holding posters of slain Maoist commander <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madvi-hidma-dreaded-tribal-naxal-leader-who-rose-from-the-ground-to-command-the-maoist-ranks-3802264">Madvi Hidma</a>, who was killed in a police encounter recently in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>In the videos that are doing the rounds, a man can be seen holding a poster at the protest that read: "From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on".</p><p>Delhi Police have registered FIRs in two police stations and 22 people have been arrested so far.</p><p>At Kartavya Path Police Station, 6 male protesters have been arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2), reports <em>ANI.</em></p><p>The second FIR has been registered at Sansad Marg Police Station, in which other protesters have been arrested.</p><p>They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).</p>.<p>New agency <em>ANI</em> quoting Delhi police said, a protest, which was held at C Hexagon, India Gate, over pollution had the posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma on display and when demonstrators tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them. The police also said that the protestors sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. </p><p>According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, this is the first time police personnel have encountered pepper spray during a crowd control operation. "This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used chilly spray on officers managing traffic and law and order."</p><p>Meanwhile, Delhi continued to witness toxic air conditions on Monday with several regions of the national capital recording an air quality index (AQI) of over 400, which is categorised as "severe". The pollution level across Delhi-NCR compared to Sunday's readings.</p><p>At 7 am, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 455, placing it in the severe category. Other areas above an AQI of over 400 included Rohini (458), Delhi Technological University (444), Anand Vihar (442), Bawana (439), Ashok Vihar (436), Burari (433), Alipur (412), ITO (409), and Dwarka (401), all showing high levels of pollution.</p>