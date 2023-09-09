G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience

As many as 15 spouses of G20 leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife, Yoko Kishida, on Saturday visited the 1,200-acre PUSA-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) campus here,the seat of India's Green Revolution and saw the breakthroughs in Indian agriculture and enjoyed the farm-to-fork millet experience.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty and World Bank President Ajay Banga's wife Ritu Banga were among the delegation of first ladies and spouses of G20 leaders who visited the IARI campus here in the national capital.