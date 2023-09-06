G20 Summit: 450 banners bearing images of heritage sites in Delhi put up by MCD across city

"We had decided to put up welcome banners in the city for the G20 Summit. As it is a landmark occasion for the country and Delhi is at its epicentre, we chose to showcase our built heritage. So, the banners depict monuments like Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, etc. Nearly 450 such banners have been put up across the city," a senior civic official told PTI.