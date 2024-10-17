Gangster siblings nabbed for stealing metro cables in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two brothers accused of stealing cables from metro stations and causing disruptions in the train services, an officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Sumit alias Billa, 22, and his younger brother Deepak, 22, both residents of Sarita Vihar area.</p>.<p>According to police, both are members of Shahnawaz gang and Chuha gang.</p>.<p>On October 1, at about 2 am, an incident of cable theft was reported near Welcome Metro Station. Another incident of cable theft took place on October 11 in the Khadar area near Kashmere Gate Metro Station.</p>.<p>"Similar incidents took place near Jhilmil Metro Station and at the other metro stations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said.</p>.'This will benefit you': Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali wants to Zoom call Lawrence Bishnoi, asks him to share mobile number.<p>The officer said the theft affected the metro run and caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers.</p>.<p>The arrests were made on Wednesday on a tip-off that the thieves were seen roaming in the Khadar area near Seelampur Metro line.</p>.<p>The two confessed to the thefts and being members of Shahnawaz and Chuha gang.</p>.<p>The vehicles used in transporting the stolen cables are managed by the gang leaders, he said.</p>.<p>"Both the accused are history-sheeters. There are nine cases registered against Sumit and 14 cases against his brother Deepak. They jointly remained involved in every crime," the DCP said.</p>