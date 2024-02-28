JOIN US
delhi

Girl raped by 'friend', left near Delhi metro station

'We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. Further investigation is under way,' a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 06:20 IST

New Delhi: A girl was allegedly raped, beaten up, and left near Dabri Metro Station in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area by her 'friend', police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked, they said.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a coaching class and after that to meet a friend of hers.

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. Further investigation is under way," a senior police officer said.

(Published 28 February 2024, 06:20 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrimeCrimes against women

