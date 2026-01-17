<p>New Delhi: The Centre's pollution watchdog on Saturday invoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi</a>-NCR as the capital's air quality deteriorated to enter the 'severe' category, according to officials.</p>.<p>"The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AQI">AQI </a>of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants," said a senior official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).</p>.<p>"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP – 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the official said.</p>.<p>This comes a day after the CAQM enforced GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Friday.</p>.<p>GRAP categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).</p>