Groundwater contamination in Dwarka: NGT asks DPCC to submit report

“The alarming part of the report is that in 180 societies, contamination was found on account of the presence of ammonical nitrogen and total dissolved solid in sample water and there is no plausible explanation in the report for the presence of ammonical nitrogen in the collected samples,” the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in a recent order.

Ammoniacal nitrogen is a measure of ammonia in water. Ammonia is a toxic pollutant that can cause poisoning in humans.