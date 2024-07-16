Home
Hindu Sena conducts 'special havan' for long life of Donald Trump

A spokesperson of the Hindu Sena said that they had deep concerns over the safety and well-being of the former American president, and that divine intervention was required to help him.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 09:47 IST

Comments

In the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Delhi's Hindu Sena outfit conducted a 'special hawan' for the well-being and long life of the former US President.

According to ANI, the priests performed a Mahamrityunjay Japa Havan Yagya, which involves 1.25 lakh chants of the sacred Mahamrityunjay mantra, at the Maa baglamukhi Shanti Peeth in Dilshad Garden, Delhi. The mantra is believed to have healing and protective properties.

A spokesperson of the Hindu Sena said that they had deep concerns over the safety and well-being of the former American president, and that divine intervention was required to help him, ANI reported..

This is not the only link made between Trump's assassination and the divine. After the narrow brush with a would-be assassin's bullet, many of Trump supporters are convinced that he is blessed by God.

Many said that divine intervention was God's way of showing American voters that Trump, and not President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is the right man to occupy the White House after the election.

Trump himself cast his narrow escape as the work of God. On Sunday, the eve of his formal nomination as the Republican candidate, he wrote on his Truth Social platform that "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening".

Trump, 78, was holding a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania - a key state in the November 5 election - when a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle got close enough to shoot at the former Republican president from a rooftop. One shot hit Trump's upper right ear, leaving his face streaked with blood, but he was not severely wounded.

Amid cheers and applause, Trump made an appearance during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday with a bandage on his right ear.

(With inputs from Reuters and The International New York Times)

Published 16 July 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsUnited StatesDelhiDonald TrumpTrendingHindu Sena

