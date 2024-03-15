Hindu, Sikh refugees stage protest near Congress Delhi office over I.N.D.I.A. leaders' statements on CAA

Panju Ram, one of the protesters, said, "When the BJP-led Centre is implementing the CAA to give us citizenship, why are other political parties opposing it? We are protesting against them for opposing the law."

The Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over his statements against the implementation of the CAA.

The protesters had said Kejriwal should withdraw his statements against the CAA and refugees and tender an apology.