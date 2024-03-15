JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Hindu, Sikh refugees stage protest near Congress Delhi office over I.N.D.I.A. leaders' statements on CAA

Panju Ram, one of the protesters, said, "When the BJP-led Centre is implementing the CAA to give us citizenship, why are other political parties opposing it? We are protesting against them for opposing the law."
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 07:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a protest near the Congress headquarters here on Friday over statements made by the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc leaders on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Panju Ram, one of the protesters, said, "When the BJP-led Centre is implementing the CAA to give us citizenship, why are other political parties opposing it? We are protesting against them for opposing the law."

The Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over his statements against the implementation of the CAA.

The protesters had said Kejriwal should withdraw his statements against the CAA and refugees and tender an apology.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 March 2024, 07:52 IST)
India NewsprotestCongressDelhiCAARefugee

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT