<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to nine protesters who were arrested in a case related to scuffle with police personnel outside the Parliament Street police station.</p>.<p>The judicial magistrate was hearing a bail application filed by nine protesters out of total 17 arrested in the case. The magistrate granted bail to nine on a bond of Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>However, a few of them will remain in jail as they were arrested in another case related to using pepper spray on police personnel.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the court had sent four protesters to two-day police custody and remaining 13 to one-day judicial custody. </p>