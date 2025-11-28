Menu
India Gate protest: Delhi court grants bail to 9 arrested over scuffle with police

The judicial magistrate was hearing a bail application filed by nine protesters out of total 17 arrested in the case. The magistrate granted bail to nine on a bond of Rs 20,000.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 14:11 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 14:11 IST
