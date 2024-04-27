JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

IndiGo's Ahmedabad-bound plane returns to Delhi airport due to glitch

The plane, operating the flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours. There were around 170 people onboard, the source said.
Last Updated 27 April 2024, 12:00 IST

New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the national capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.

The plane, operating the flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours. There were around 170 people onboard, the source said.

The source said the plane had to return due to landing gear issue and that an emergency was declared for the flight. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo.

(Published 27 April 2024, 12:00 IST)
India NewsDelhiAviationIndigo

