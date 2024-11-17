Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Infant kidnapped from Delhi Hospital rescued from railway station in UP; 2 nabbed

The rescue operation was carried out by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 11:19 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshCrimeKidnapping

Follow us on :

Follow Us