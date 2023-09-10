'Irrelevant and insensitive': Caste-discrimination survey rolled back in IIT-Delhi after backlash

Responding to the backlash, the SC/ST cell liaison officer at IIT-Delhi, Pravin Ingole said that they were looking into the matter.

"The SC/ST cell is looking into it and we are in the process of releasing a new survey along with the BSP through official channels soon."

An official from the institute said that the survey had not been cleared by official channels and that a faculty person had advised the BSP student members to consult the SC/ST cell but it wasn't done prior to the survey release.

The BSP student head, however said that the survey was floated to understand the status of discrimination based on caste but was withdrawn after complaints.

"BSP is currently engaging with the SC/ST cell to plan a new survey which will be released in the near future," IE quoted the student as saying.

A 21-year-old engineering student had allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at IIT- Delhi last week. Before that, another student had also met with the same fate in August.

The student head added that the survey, that now remains withdrawn, had no relation with the suicide case at the IIT-Delhi campus. “Rather, it is to get a general idea of casteism on campus. Work and planning for the survey started a couple of months back, she said.