Karnataka did not provide details on inclusion of Kadugolla in ST category, says Centre

The Centre on Thursday said that the Karnataka government did not submit supportive documents to consider the inclusion of Kadugolla/Hattigolla/Adavigolla communities into the central list of Scheduled Tribes.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs received Karnataka Government’s request for inclusion of Kadugolla/Hattigolla/Adavigolla communities into the central list of Scheduled Tribes in 2015, Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram informed Lok Sabha.

Replying to Chitradurga Lok Sabha member Govind Karjol question, the Minister said that the proposal of Karnataka for inclusion of Kadugolla/Hattigolla/Adavigolla communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka has not been supported by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

When Karnataka's proposal was forwarded to the RGI by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the RGI sought additional details. The same has been conveyed to Katakana and asked the state to submit the details sought by the RGI.

Despite the Ministry sending repeated reminders in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024, the state has not submitted details so far, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that as per the norms, any proposals received from the State Government should be accompanied by an ethnographic report. The proposals are examined by the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) and then by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). If the RGI sought more details, the same will be communicated to the state.