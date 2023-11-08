Kejriwal govt reschedules winter break, schools to now stay shut from Nov 9-18 as Delhi air pollution turns severe

New Delhi: Amid severe air pollution, the December winter break of all schools in the national capital has been rescheduled and it will be now from November 9 to November 18, a circular of the Delhi Directorate of Education stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, due to bad air quality, holidays were announced from November 3 to November 10.

"In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMO, the Winter Break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home," the circular stated.