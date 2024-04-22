Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent

"Kejriwal wrote to Tihar jail superintendent saying he was hurt after reading the statement from jail authorities in newspapers," a party source said.
"In the letter, he said the statements of Tihar administration are false and said he has been asking for insulin on a daily basis. During the day, his sugar levels see a spike thrice and read anywhere between 250 to 320," said a source from AAP.
In the letter, he also said that AIIMS doctors had not said that there was no cause of worry.
"The doctors had said that they will assess the situation based on the history and data of Kejriwal's condition," added the source.
The Tihar administration, in the statement on Sunday, said appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal during the video call on April 20.
"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official had said.
The video conference was organised by the Tihar Jail administration on a request by the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of the Tihar jail were also on the call.
The AIIMS specialist was provided with a complete record of CGM (Glucose Monitoring Sensor) and the details of diet and medicines being taken by Kejriwal, the official said.
"Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors," the official added.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government''s now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.