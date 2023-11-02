JOIN US
delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in excise policy case today, says notice sent at 'behest of BJP'

Instead, Kejriwal will hold a road show, along with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 04:39 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. He has been summoned in connection with the alleged Delhi excise liquor scam.

Instead, Kejriwal will hold a road show, along with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of his slated appearance, Kejriwal had written to the ED, saying "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately."

More details to follow...

