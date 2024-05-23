'Kejriwal was at home, I screamed for help but no one came to my aid': Maliwal on assault case

Opening up on the alleged assault on her by Delhi CM's PA Bibhav Kumar, Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that Kumar had slapped her 7-8 times and also kicked her after she fell down and hit her head. Maliwal also alleged that Kejriwal was present in the house when the incident took place but no one came to her aid.
Maliwal spoke to news agency ANI at length where she recounted her ordeal in an interview.
Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice should be served.
Maliwal has alleged she was "assaulted" by Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar in connection with it.
Published 23 May 2024, 10:43 IST