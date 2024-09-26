Kumaraswamy questions silence of Sonia, Rahul over MUDA scam row involving Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress high command was backing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah because the party’s senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were themselves out on bail in the National Herald case.
“When such a big scam happened, top Congress leaders maintained silence,” he told reporters here.
“When Rahul publicly said he will not tolerate corruption, why is he silent now, despite the court upholding the sanction for prosecution. The entire country is watching the conduct of the Congress,” he said.
Published 25 September 2024, 23:01 IST