Advani hospitalised again, condition stable

This comes days after he was discharged from AIIMS. The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 17:23 IST
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.

The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

Published 03 July 2024, 17:23 IST
