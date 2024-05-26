Locals turn heroes, risk lives to rescue babies from burning Delhi hospital

New Delhi: As firefighters struggled to remove the crowd recording videos outside an east Delhi hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns, a group of locals risked their lives to rescue the babies from the burning building.

The fire out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in the Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died and five are undergoing treatment at the East Delhi Advanced NICU, officials said. The bodies have been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

They were brought out of the building with the help of locals from a window behind the hospital, a senior police officer said.