<p>New Delhi: A woman from Meghalaya, in a social media video, has alleged that she was subjected to racial slurs by groups of men in two separate incidents in the national capital.</p><p>According to the woman, the two incidents -- one that happened in Kamla Nagar and other inside a Delhi Metro train -- happened the same day.</p>.<p>The Delhi Police have taken a note of the incidents and are probing the allegations.</p><p>In the video, the woman, who identifies herself from Meghalaya, narrates how a group of three to four men sitting on a scooter allegedly hurled some racial slurs at her as she passed by them in Kamla Nagar.</p><p>"As soon as I heard that, I turned back and looked at him, and then all of them started laughing… My brain couldn't even process what I had just heard," she alleged in the video.</p><p>The woman recounts that a few minutes later, while travelling in a metro train, another man passed by and hurled a similar racist remark at her, prompting laughter from a fellow passenger.</p><p>"This was the second time it happened to me in one day," she added.</p><p>"I've been to different countries, but they never made me feel like I don't belong there, I am not welcomed there. But today in my own country, fellow Indians made me feel like I don't belong here," she said.</p><p>"It breaks my heart. My only mistake is that I was born in India and I look like this, and I don't look like the rest of the Indians. They make fun of me and they laugh at me just because I look like this," she said in the video.</p><p>The woman appeals to viewers to stop discrimination against people from the Northeast.</p><p>A senior police officer told PTI that they are probing the matter and verifying the allegations mentioned in the video.</p><p>However, no formal complaint has been received so far, the officer said.</p>