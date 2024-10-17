Maharshi Valmiki's pen symbolises anyone can progress through education: Delhi CM Atishi

<p>New Delhi: On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atishi">Atishi</a> said on Thursday that the pen in Maharshi Valmiki's hand symbolises that anyone, regardless of their position in the society, can progress through education.</p><p>CM Atishi visited Valmiki Mandir at Panchkuian Road in the city, an official statement said.</p><p>"Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education is the path to societal advancement, and following his guidance, we are committed to providing world-class education to every child in Delhi," Atishi said. </p><p>The progress of our society is directly linked to the education of our children, she added. </p>.<p>The Delhi CM further claimed AAP is truly following the footsteps of Maharshi Valmiki by offering world-class education to underprivileged children, empowering them to move forward. </p><p>"We are dedicated to building an educated and developed India by upholding Maharshi Valmiki's values of religion, equality, and humanity," she added.</p><p>After visiting the temple, Atishi also shared some pictures on ‘X’ saying, “Visited the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki's Prakatotsav and sought his blessings." </p><p>Maharshi Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.</p>