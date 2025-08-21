<p>New Delhi: The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines on Wednesday has been sent to five days of police custody, court sources said.</p>.<p>They said the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a magistrate in southwest Delhi's Dwarka late at night. The accused was not produced before any magistrate in the Tis Hazari court premises, sources said.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against the accused, a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat) under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>He has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty.</p>.Attack not just on me, but our resolve to serve Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta.<p>Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on Wednesday morning, around 8:15 am, her office said, terming the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".</p>.<p>The chief minister was attended by doctors and underwent MLC (medico legal case) examination, CMO officials said.</p>.<p>Sources said that Khimjibhai came to Delhi two days ago and stayed in north Delhi's Civil Lines.</p>