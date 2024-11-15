Man held for killing neighbour for intervening in domestic dispute with wife in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour in outer north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi </a>after he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute with his wife, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused, Dhiraj, was abusing and assaulting his wife.</p>.Alert policemen prevent man from killing self in Bengaluru.<p>"The altercation unfolded after Dhiraj reportedly started abusing and physically assaulting his wife. Unable to ignore the disturbance, Ran Singh intervened, confronted Dhiraj and objected to his behaviour," said a police officer.</p>.<p>The situation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Dhiraj allegedly striking Ran Singh on the head with an iron rod, the officer said.</p>.<p>The blow caused Ran Singh to fall from the stairs of the first floor, resulting in serious head injuries, the officer said. Police later found blood stains on the stairs.</p>.<p>Ran Singh was rushed to BJRM Hospital by his family members, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.</p>.<p>"The accused was arrested and booked for murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.</p>