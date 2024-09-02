Man stabs his wife to death, leaves body in car in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and left her body in his car in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Gautam, was arrested while trying to flee, three hours after attacking her, by a police officer patrolling in the area, they said.
Hours after the incident, the family of the victim protested outside the Delhi Police Headquarters, demanding action against the police personnel for their alleged inaction in the case.
A family member of the victim claimed she was not married to Gautam but would tell people they were married. He said she had previously filed cases, including those of sexual assault and abuse, against Gautam but police showed "lackadaisical" behaviour.
Ashotosh Pandey, an advocate who pursued Maya's previous case against Gautam in the court, told PTI that this was the third time that Gautam had allegedly attacked her.
"In March this year, he kidnapped her but police registered a case of missing. Then in May, he assaulted her brutally in a park in Paschim Vihar due to which she had to be admitted at AIIMS for at least three days," Pandey said.
Police said Maya and Gautam were residents of Raghubir Nagar. Gautam used to run a business but currently he was jobless, police added. According to police, the matter came to the fore when Ajay, a head constable posted at the Khayala police station, apprehended Gautam while he was moving around shirtless in a suspicious circumstances at 1.20 am.
On being questioned, Gautam disclosed he had killed his wife and left her body in the car.
Gautam told police he had married her in March without the consent of their families, an officer said, adding that even after marriage, they lived with their respective families and used to meet occasionally.
On Sunday night, Gautam came to meet her in a car somewhere at Titarpur in the Rajouri Garden area.
"Around 11 pm, she insisted that they should start living together and an argument between them took place in the car itself," another police officer said.
Gautam allegedly inflicted multiple stab injuries to her. Having realised she was dead, he parked the car near the Shivaji College traffic light, the officer said.
A case of murder has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station and verification of facts, as told by the accused, is being done, the officer added.
Published 02 September 2024, 16:29 IST