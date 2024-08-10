Manish Sisodia's re-entry will add more power to AAP's arsenal ahead of Haryana polls

New Delhi: The bail for senior leader Manish Sisodia has come as a huge relief for the AAP, whose hope of seeing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out on bail was dashed in the recent times, while trying to steer its campaign in poll-bound Delhi and Haryana.

Sisodia getting out of the jail comes at a time the AAP is struggling to erect a campaign structure in Haryana where Assembly polls are due before the end of this year followed by Delhi early next year. While Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has become the AAP mascot, the party is yet to gather steam in Haryana.

A few months ago, AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh too had got bail in the liquor scam case, giving some impetus to the party in running the organisation.