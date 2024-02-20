Manual scavenging: HC asks Centre, Delhi govt why 'dehumanising' practice hasn't ended despite law

“This explanation has created a further unreasonable classification between the manual scavengers because it excludes the daily wage, temporary workers, and jajmani workers to come under the ambit of Section 2(1)(g) (definition of manual manual scavenger) thereby making them redundant to avail the benefits for which they are absolutely eligible because the nature of work which is to clean, carry, dispose or handle in any manner the human excreta remains the same whether employed on daily wage basis or contractual or permanent basis, the plea said.