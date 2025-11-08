<p>New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a cluster of huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini late on Friday night, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.</p>.<p>The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at around 10.56 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently engaged in dousing the flames.</p>.<p>Preliminary information suggests that several huts have been gutted.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police sources said that several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.</p>.News in Pics | November 8, 2025: Best photos from around the world.<p>Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.</p>.<p>Police have cordoned off the area, and additional fire tenders have been kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.</p>.<p>"Our teams are working to douse the flames. We have asked the police to keep the onlookers away," said a DFS officials. </p>