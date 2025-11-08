Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Why voters came out like never before

The ruling party insists that the record turnout signals strong support from women voters — just as in 2015 and 2020 — in favour of the NDA in general and Nitish Kumar in particular.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 02:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 02:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us