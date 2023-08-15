Multi-layer security cover in Delhi on Independence Day as PM Modi set to address nation from Red Fort

'Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities have also been done to check the areas in the districts near the venue,' Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Giving details of the technology being used to ensure foolproof security, he said, 'AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed, while anti-drone technology is also being used for security.' 'Adequate traffic arrangements have been put in place. The traffic police has also issued an advisory. We urge people to follow the advisory. The borders (of Delhi) have been closed for heavy vehicles from Monday night, while others entering the city are being checked. We are keeping a strict vigil on social media as well,' Nalwa said.