Multiple flyover, foot overbridge projects to be completed by March 31: Delhi Economic survey

New Delhi: Some flyovers and foot overbridges are likely to be completed in 2024 that will ease traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrian movement, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24.

Finance Minister Atishi presented the Economic Survey in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to the survey, three footover bridges that are under construction at Sri Aurobindo Marg at Adchini Village, Hauz Khas Enclave (near Padmini Enclave), Sri Aurobindo Marg at PTS Bus Stop and between newly-built court building and Tis Hazari Court Complex are likely to be completed by March 31 this year.