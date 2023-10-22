JOIN US
Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Public Works Department minister Atishi said the Kejriwal government has transformed the area between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 10:45 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover here.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said his government has saved Rs 557 crore in the construction of 30 flyovers in the last five years.

"This feat should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records," he said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said the Kejriwal government has transformed the area between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.

"Earlier, going to Ashram meant getting stuck in hours-long jams but the DND extension till Ashram and the underpass have solved that issue. The opening of this flyover will make Sarai Kale Khan jam-free," he added.

