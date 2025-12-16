Menu
No fuel for vehicles without PUC from December 18, says Delhi minister Sirsa

Sirsa said owners have been given one day to comply with the rule. 'After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel.'
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 10:54 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQIPUC

