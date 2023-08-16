No point of I.N.D.I.A alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in LS polls: AAP

All started with a comment from Delhi leader Alka Lamba, who attended the leaders’ meeting, who said that the leadership has asked them to prepare the ground in seven seats. At the same time, she also said there was no decision taken on the seats to be contested and that the leadership asked them to strengthen the organisation.

As AAP made it clear that there was no point in going for Mumbai meeting in such a scenario, Congress fielded Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria to douse the fire. He said, “Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not authorised to talk about such issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today. I refute Alka Lamba's statement.” He also said Lamba has told him that she has not said what is attributed to her by a section of the media.

Delhi Congress leaders are at odds with its central leadership over the latter’s bonhomie with the AAP, which has targeted the party and then defeated them in subsequent elections. It had also opposed the party in supporting AAP on Delhi ordinance and Bill.

AAP national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “If Congress does not want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for the I.N.D.I.A meeting, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend it,” she said.