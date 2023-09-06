NSG's four-legged soldiers all ready to guard G20 venues in Delhi

India is all set to host G20 Summit for which extensive security arrangements have been made in the capital.
Thousands of security personnel, including rooftop snipers, commandos and anti-drone technology, will be deployed in Delhi for the two-day mega event on September 9-10. However, there is also a 20-member team of specially trained four-legged soldiers who will be on duty at the G20 venues.
National Security Guard's (NSG) elite K-9 squad that includes 20 specially trained dogs are going to be guarding the G20 venues and tracking any likely threat during the event, according to The Times of India report.
These canines will also be equipped with night vision glasses, termed as 'doggles', and walkie talkies. The K-9 squad will be deployed in key locations like Rajghat, ITPO and the Pusa campus, among other areas.
The report said that the dogs have been undergoing extensive training to be able to hone the skills and develop a strong understanding with the NSG commandos. Apart from detecting explosive items, the assault dogs are trained for combat, neutralising threats in hostage situations, retrieve weapons and can even sense change in heart rate, which allows them to spot potential threats.
"The equipment carried by the dogs will have an encrypted network of its own. Once an IED is spotted, the dog will be guided to the spot and will drop a jammer to block signals emitted by the device. The dogs can also snatch rifles and weapons from the suspects and take them to the handler. This will be useful in hostage situations," the publication quoted a senior officer as saying.
The furry animals are well trained to perform the duties on any terrain, including hills, jungles and concrete.
“For mass screening around the venues, the canines have been sensitised to odours and vapour wake detection, allowing them to survey plumes for potential threats, whether stationary or in motion," Lt Colonel Raj Bharat Sharma, officer commanding of the K-9 unit told TOI.