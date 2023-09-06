NSG's four-legged soldiers all ready to guard G20 venues in Delhi

India is all set to host G20 Summit for which extensive security arrangements have been made in the capital.

Thousands of security personnel, including rooftop snipers, commandos and anti-drone technology, will be deployed in Delhi for the two-day mega event on September 9-10. However, there is also a 20-member team of specially trained four-legged soldiers who will be on duty at the G20 venues.

National Security Guard's (NSG) elite K-9 squad that includes 20 specially trained dogs are going to be guarding the G20 venues and tracking any likely threat during the event, according to The Times of India report.