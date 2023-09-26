Home
delhi

Officials being 'threatened' by vigilance department counterparts should record conversations: Atishi

The minister said she has learnt that officials from the vigilance department are 'threatening', 'intimidating and 'harassing' officers from different departments to make them issue 'illegal orders'.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 09:40 IST

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi has claimed that vigilance officials are 'threatening' their counterparts in other departments to make them issue 'illegal orders' and directed officials to record their conversation if anyone tries to intimidate them.

Atishi, who holds charge of vigilance and services departments, said this in an order issued on Monday.

The minister said she has learnt that officials from the vigilance department are 'threatening', 'intimidating and 'harassing' officers from different departments to make them issue 'illegal orders'.

In view of this, she directed officials to record phone calls in case they receive a threat on the phone.

'In case the officers are called into the vigilance department and the threats are made in person, then the official who is being threatened or intimidated should record the conversation on their phone recorder,' read the order.

Atishi noted that these recordings are admissible as evidence in both disciplinary and legal proceedings.

(Published 26 September 2023, 09:40 IST)
