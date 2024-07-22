One killed, 34 injured as DTC bus rams into metro pillar in west Delhi

New Delhi: A woman died and 34 people were injured when a DTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in west Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

Punjab Bagh police station received a call regarding the accident at 7.42 am, they said.

A DTC electric bus, plying on the route between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, crashed into the metro pillar. As the bus driver suddenly applied the brakes, an autorickshaw rammed into it from behind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.