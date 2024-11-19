Online bike taxi driver killed; passenger injured in road accident in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 22-year-old online bike taxi driver was killed, and a passenger was injured after their bike hit a divider in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The victims were identified as Shahrukh and Vipin (25), police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 5 am when Shahrukh, who was working as a driver with an online taxi aggregator, was taking Vipin towards east Delhi.</p>.3 killed in truck-bike accident in Amethi.<p>The officer said the reason behind the accident was suspected to be overspeeding. Both the riders were wearing helmets, but the speed was so high that their helmets also broke.</p>.<p>The nearby CCTV footage has been collected to corroborate the sequence of the accident, police said.</p>.<p>Vipin is admitted to a hospital where he is recuperating. Shahrukh's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>"Shahrukh was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and in Delhi, he used to live with relatives," the officer said.</p>.<p>The police said a case under relevant sections has been registered and further probe is underway.</p>