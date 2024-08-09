Home
Over 250 brands in audio, light, special effects participate in expo at Pragati Maidan

The products which are being showcased include loudspeakers, speaker components, amplifiers, laser lights, LED screens and special effect machines.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 12:46 IST

New Delhi: Over 250 brands from different segments of music events and entertainment industry are showcasing their products in the three-day expo here at Pragati Maidan.

The products which are being showcased include loudspeakers, speaker components, amplifiers, laser lights, LED screens and special effect machines.

The expo was started on August 8.

Manuel Dias, Convenor of the INDIAN DJ Expo, said that the timing of the exhibition helps the industry professionals to plan their purchases well in time for the festive season ahead.

Over 30,000 industry professionals from the country are expected to attend the exhibition.

Published 09 August 2024, 12:46 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDelhiPragati Maidanexpo

