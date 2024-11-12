Home
Over 2.7 lakh vehicle owners fined in Delhi for driving sans PUC certificate since January 1

A total of 2,78,772 challans were issued for PUC violations till October 31 this year, compared to 2,32,885 in 2023 and 1,64,638 in 2022 during the period under review, the data showed.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 15:01 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 15:01 IST
