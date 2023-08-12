Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Panel formed to probe incident of children falling sick at MCD school

28 students were hospitalised with two of them requiring oxygen support after allegedly inhaling noxious fumes following a suspected gas leak incident nearby.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 16:25 IST

Follow Us

A four-member committee has been constituted to probe the case of 28 children falling sick at a municipal school in west Delhi's Naraina after allegedly inhaling noxious fumes following a suspected 'gas leak' incident nearby.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement, said the panel comprises a 'zonal superintending engineer, assistant commissioner, DDE and DHO'.

"Deputy Commissioner the Karol Bagh zone has constituted a four-member committee to look into the incident of school children falling sick yesterday," it said.

The 28 students were hospitalised on Friday with two of them requiring oxygen support, officials said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the students, including the two girls who were put on oxygen support in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, were doing fine.

Nineteen students were sent to RML Hospital, 14 of whom were discharged on Friday, and nine were sent to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, all of whom were discharged after medical aid on Friday.

A senior police officer had said that a case was registered under sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 16:25 IST)
India NewsDelhiMCDShelly Oberoi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT