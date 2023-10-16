Home
delhi

People detained from Jantar Mantar for denouncing Israel over Gaza action

The Delhi Police detained the protesters as soon as they reached the spot and pushed them into police buses.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 11:21 IST

New Delhi: At least 50 people were detained for protesting against Israel's war against Hamas at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.

According to police, a call was given by different organisations including the leftist All India Students' Association to hold a protest denouncing Israel's attack on Gaza Strip.

"Over 100 persons had gathered at the Jantar-Mantar to protest. Since the protesters did not have permission, they were detained. Heavy police force deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order conditions," a police officer said.

The Delhi Police detained the protesters as soon as they reached the spot and pushed them into police buses.

AISA later issued a release demanding the release of its members.

(Published 16 October 2023, 11:21 IST)
