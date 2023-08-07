Home
Photographer stabbed by man, his minor son in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi

The two accused have been arrested.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:51 IST

A photographer was allegedly stabbed by a man and his minor son following a quarrel in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday. Police got information regarding the incident in Bhim Wali Gali, Malkaganj Road on Sunday. It was revealed that one Narender was stabbed by Amit and his minor son during a clash, a senior police officer said.

The victim, a photographer by profession, received stab injuries on his lower abdomen and back. A clash broke out between the two when Amit used offensive language against Narender, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused and his son threatened Narender with dire consequences and left the place after the intervention of locals, he said.

After some time, Amit and his son returned and started beating Narender. The juvenile took out a knife and stabbed the man, the DCP said.

Amit has been arrested and his son apprehended. The weapon of offence has been seized and a case has been registered, police added.

(Published 07 August 2023, 10:51 IST)
