Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi as Nyay Yatra takes 2-day pre-scheduled break

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening returned to the national capital ahead of the Republic Day as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra he is leading takes a pre-scheduled two-day break beginning January 26.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently going through West Bengal.

The Yatra entered Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Thursday morning where he was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers. The Yatra flag was handed over to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by the Assam Congress amid enthusiasm and jubilation.

The Yatra will have a pre-scheduled two-day break on Friday and Saturday and it will resume on January 28 from Cooch Behar after the Republic Day, the Congress said.

The Yatra will cover Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts.