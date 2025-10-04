Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Read Bhagavad Gita five to six times when I was in jail: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal was addressing a public meeting in South Goa, where Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena and Amit Palekar, who heads AAP in the coastal state, were also present.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 17:00 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsBhagavad Gita Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us