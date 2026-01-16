Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling website links

<p>New Delhi: The government on Friday blocked links to 242 illegal betting and gambling websites, according to official sources.</p>.<p>The order follows the government's ban on real money gaming apps in August last year.</p>.<p>"Government of India today (Friday) blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links. So far, over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions after the passage of the Online Gaming Act," sources said.</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends 5 accused to jail, extends judicial custody of 2 others.<p>Sources said the action reflects the government's commitment to protect users especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms. </p>